    Puravankara Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 239.48 crore, down 6.28% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 05:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Puravankara are:

    Net Sales at Rs 239.48 crore in September 2022 down 6.28% from Rs. 255.53 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.22 crore in September 2022 down 241.96% from Rs. 12.13 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.83 crore in September 2022 down 43.47% from Rs. 104.07 crore in September 2021.

    Puravankara shares closed at 96.65 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.26% returns over the last 6 months and -38.14% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations239.48214.85255.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations239.48214.85255.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials240.7843.92163.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods50.15--28.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-221.21-178.10-104.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost46.2338.8333.84
    Depreciation4.153.984.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses78.07253.0646.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.3153.1682.98
    Other Income13.3782.5016.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.68135.6699.60
    Interest76.0787.6581.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-21.3948.0118.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-21.3948.0118.54
    Tax-4.8813.095.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-16.5134.9212.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-16.5134.9212.91
    Minority Interest---0.01--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.71-0.48-0.78
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-17.2234.4312.13
    Equity Share Capital118.58118.58118.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.721.450.51
    Diluted EPS-0.721.450.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.721.450.51
    Diluted EPS-0.721.450.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

