Puravankara Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 239.48 crore, down 6.28% Y-o-Y
November 08, 2022 / 05:49 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Puravankara are:
Net Sales at Rs 239.48 crore in September 2022 down 6.28% from Rs. 255.53 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.22 crore in September 2022 down 241.96% from Rs. 12.13 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.83 crore in September 2022 down 43.47% from Rs. 104.07 crore in September 2021.
Puravankara shares closed at 96.65 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.26% returns over the last 6 months and -38.14% over the last 12 months.
|Puravankara
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|239.48
|214.85
|255.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|239.48
|214.85
|255.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|240.78
|43.92
|163.78
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|50.15
|--
|28.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-221.21
|-178.10
|-104.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|46.23
|38.83
|33.84
|Depreciation
|4.15
|3.98
|4.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|78.07
|253.06
|46.73
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|41.31
|53.16
|82.98
|Other Income
|13.37
|82.50
|16.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|54.68
|135.66
|99.60
|Interest
|76.07
|87.65
|81.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-21.39
|48.01
|18.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-21.39
|48.01
|18.54
|Tax
|-4.88
|13.09
|5.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.51
|34.92
|12.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.51
|34.92
|12.91
|Minority Interest
|--
|-0.01
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.71
|-0.48
|-0.78
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-17.22
|34.43
|12.13
|Equity Share Capital
|118.58
|118.58
|118.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.72
|1.45
|0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|1.45
|0.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.72
|1.45
|0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|1.45
|0.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited