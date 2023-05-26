Puravankara Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 388.99 crore, up 31.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 388.99 crore in March 2023 up 31.62% from Rs. 295.55 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.66 crore in March 2023 up 232.9% from Rs. 20.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.58 crore in March 2023 up 13.41% from Rs. 64.88 crore in March 2022.

Puravankara EPS has increased to Rs. 1.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.85 in March 2022.

Puravankara shares closed at 82.00 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.04% returns over the last 6 months and -4.15% over the last 12 months.