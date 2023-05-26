English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Puravankara Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 388.99 crore, up 31.62% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Puravankara are:

    Net Sales at Rs 388.99 crore in March 2023 up 31.62% from Rs. 295.55 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.66 crore in March 2023 up 232.9% from Rs. 20.06 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.58 crore in March 2023 up 13.41% from Rs. 64.88 crore in March 2022.

    Puravankara EPS has increased to Rs. 1.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.85 in March 2022.

    Puravankara shares closed at 82.00 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.04% returns over the last 6 months and -4.15% over the last 12 months.

    Puravankara
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations388.99392.45295.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations388.99392.45295.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials318.76296.88249.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods197.69135.52142.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-316.83-288.93-249.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost42.9643.3337.00
    Depreciation3.815.194.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses130.2394.7075.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.37105.7636.18
    Other Income57.4017.9524.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.77123.7160.75
    Interest102.1693.8183.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-32.3929.90-23.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-32.3929.90-23.18
    Tax-25.536.24-6.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.8623.66-16.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.8623.66-16.85
    Minority Interest-0.09----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates33.61-1.11-3.21
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates26.6622.55-20.06
    Equity Share Capital118.58118.58118.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.120.95-0.85
    Diluted EPS1.120.95-0.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.120.95-0.85
    Diluted EPS1.120.95-0.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Puravankara #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 06:08 pm