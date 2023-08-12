English
    Puravankara Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 323.26 crore, up 50.46% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 11:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Puravankara are:

    Net Sales at Rs 323.26 crore in June 2023 up 50.46% from Rs. 214.85 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.86 crore in June 2023 down 151.87% from Rs. 34.43 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.22 crore in June 2023 down 45.42% from Rs. 139.64 crore in June 2022.

    Puravankara shares closed at 107.20 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.58% returns over the last 6 months and 6.40% over the last 12 months.

    Puravankara
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations323.26388.99214.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations323.26388.99214.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials256.31318.7643.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods19.47197.69--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-157.77-316.83-178.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost47.9242.9638.83
    Depreciation5.173.813.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses93.66130.23253.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.5012.3753.16
    Other Income12.5557.4082.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax71.0569.77135.66
    Interest98.08102.1687.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-27.03-32.3948.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-27.03-32.3948.01
    Tax-9.95-25.5313.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-17.08-6.8634.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-17.08-6.8634.92
    Minority Interest---0.09-0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.7833.61-0.48
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-17.8626.6634.43
    Equity Share Capital118.58118.58118.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.751.121.45
    Diluted EPS-0.751.121.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.751.121.45
    Diluted EPS-0.751.121.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Puravankara #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:00 am

