Puravankara Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 323.26 crore, up 50.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 323.26 crore in June 2023 up 50.46% from Rs. 214.85 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.86 crore in June 2023 down 151.87% from Rs. 34.43 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.22 crore in June 2023 down 45.42% from Rs. 139.64 crore in June 2022.

Puravankara shares closed at 107.20 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.58% returns over the last 6 months and 6.40% over the last 12 months.