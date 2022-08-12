 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Puravankara Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 214.85 crore, up 18.71% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Puravankara are:

Net Sales at Rs 214.85 crore in June 2022 up 18.71% from Rs. 180.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.43 crore in June 2022 down 77.66% from Rs. 154.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.64 crore in June 2022 down 63.85% from Rs. 386.23 crore in June 2021.

Puravankara EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.45 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.50 in June 2021.

Puravankara shares closed at 100.75 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.84% returns over the last 6 months and 1.61% over the last 12 months.

Puravankara
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 214.85 295.55 180.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 214.85 295.55 180.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 43.92 249.32 115.49
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 142.93 9.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -178.10 -249.99 -68.54
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 38.83 37.00 31.11
Depreciation 3.98 4.13 4.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 253.06 75.98 68.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.16 36.18 20.79
Other Income 82.50 24.57 360.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 135.66 60.75 381.41
Interest 87.65 83.93 87.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.01 -23.18 294.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 48.01 -23.18 294.21
Tax 13.09 -6.33 139.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.92 -16.85 155.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.92 -16.85 155.04
Minority Interest -0.01 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.48 -3.21 -0.90
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 34.43 -20.06 154.14
Equity Share Capital 118.58 118.58 118.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.45 -0.85 6.50
Diluted EPS 1.45 -0.85 6.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.45 -0.85 6.50
Diluted EPS 1.45 -0.85 6.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:11 am
