Puravankara Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 214.85 crore, up 18.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 214.85 crore in June 2022 up 18.71% from Rs. 180.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.43 crore in June 2022 down 77.66% from Rs. 154.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.64 crore in June 2022 down 63.85% from Rs. 386.23 crore in June 2021.

Puravankara EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.45 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.50 in June 2021.

Puravankara shares closed at 100.75 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.84% returns over the last 6 months and 1.61% over the last 12 months.