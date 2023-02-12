Puravankara Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 392.45 crore, up 77.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Puravankara are:Net Sales at Rs 392.45 crore in December 2022 up 77.9% from Rs. 220.60 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.55 crore in December 2022 up 1733.33% from Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.90 crore in December 2022 up 50.58% from Rs. 85.60 crore in December 2021.
Puravankara EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2021.
|Puravankara shares closed at 86.40 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.41% returns over the last 6 months and -35.55% over the last 12 months.
|Puravankara
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|392.45
|239.48
|220.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|392.45
|239.48
|220.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|296.88
|240.78
|165.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|135.52
|50.15
|34.19
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-288.93
|-221.21
|-147.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|43.33
|46.23
|33.74
|Depreciation
|5.19
|4.15
|4.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|94.70
|78.07
|74.36
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|105.76
|41.31
|56.27
|Other Income
|17.95
|13.37
|25.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|123.71
|54.68
|81.38
|Interest
|93.81
|76.07
|79.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|29.90
|-21.39
|1.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|29.90
|-21.39
|1.87
|Tax
|6.24
|-4.88
|-0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|23.66
|-16.51
|2.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|23.66
|-16.51
|2.12
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-1.11
|-0.71
|-0.89
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|22.55
|-17.22
|1.23
|Equity Share Capital
|118.58
|118.58
|118.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.95
|-0.72
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|0.95
|-0.72
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.95
|-0.72
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|0.95
|-0.72
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited