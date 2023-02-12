Puravankara Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 392.45 crore, up 77.9% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 392.45 239.48 220.60 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 392.45 239.48 220.60 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 296.88 240.78 165.49 Purchase of Traded Goods 135.52 50.15 34.19 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -288.93 -221.21 -147.67 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 43.33 46.23 33.74 Depreciation 5.19 4.15 4.22 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 94.70 78.07 74.36 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 105.76 41.31 56.27 Other Income 17.95 13.37 25.11 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 123.71 54.68 81.38 Interest 93.81 76.07 79.51 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.90 -21.39 1.87 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 29.90 -21.39 1.87 Tax 6.24 -4.88 -0.25 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.66 -16.51 2.12 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.66 -16.51 2.12 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.11 -0.71 -0.89 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 22.55 -17.22 1.23 Equity Share Capital 118.58 118.58 118.58 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.95 -0.72 0.05 Diluted EPS 0.95 -0.72 0.05 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.95 -0.72 0.05 Diluted EPS 0.95 -0.72 0.05 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited