    Puravankara Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 392.45 crore, up 77.9% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Puravankara are:Net Sales at Rs 392.45 crore in December 2022 up 77.9% from Rs. 220.60 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.55 crore in December 2022 up 1733.33% from Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.90 crore in December 2022 up 50.58% from Rs. 85.60 crore in December 2021.
    Puravankara EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2021.Puravankara shares closed at 86.40 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.41% returns over the last 6 months and -35.55% over the last 12 months.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations392.45239.48220.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations392.45239.48220.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials296.88240.78165.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods135.5250.1534.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-288.93-221.21-147.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost43.3346.2333.74
    Depreciation5.194.154.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses94.7078.0774.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax105.7641.3156.27
    Other Income17.9513.3725.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax123.7154.6881.38
    Interest93.8176.0779.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.90-21.391.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax29.90-21.391.87
    Tax6.24-4.88-0.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.66-16.512.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.66-16.512.12
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.11-0.71-0.89
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates22.55-17.221.23
    Equity Share Capital118.58118.58118.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.95-0.720.05
    Diluted EPS0.95-0.720.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.95-0.720.05
    Diluted EPS0.95-0.720.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
