Puravankara Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 220.60 crore, down 13.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 220.60 crore in December 2021 down 13.97% from Rs. 256.41 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2021 down 90.77% from Rs. 13.32 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.60 crore in December 2021 down 25.96% from Rs. 115.62 crore in December 2020.

Puravankara EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.56 in December 2020.

Puravankara shares closed at 100.50 on February 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.47% returns over the last 6 months and 20.79% over the last 12 months.