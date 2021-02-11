Puravankara Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 256.41 crore, down 50.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 256.41 crore in December 2020 down 50.4% from Rs. 516.99 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.32 crore in December 2020 down 17.27% from Rs. 16.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.62 crore in December 2020 down 0.1% from Rs. 115.74 crore in December 2019.

Puravankara EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.68 in December 2019.

Puravankara shares closed at 82.75 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)