you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 10:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Punjab & Sind Standalone September 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 509.32 crore, down 15.86% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Punjab & Sind Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 509.32 crore in September 2019 down 15.86% from Rs. 605.29 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 468.73 crore in September 2019 down 329.12% from Rs. 109.23 crore in September 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 250.69 crore in September 2019 down 28.48% from Rs. 350.51 crore in September 2018.

Punjab & Sind shares closed at 19.40 on November 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.93% returns over the last 6 months and -32.64% over the last 12 months.

Punjab & Sind Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19Sep'18
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills1,485.211,523.591,531.03
(b) Income on Investment489.00503.35608.73
(c) Int. on balances With RBI6.9911.8821.04
(d) Others32.4632.1239.19
Other Income208.91166.97209.42
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended1,504.341,503.351,594.70
Employees Cost299.32320.02309.80
Other Expenses168.22145.00154.40
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies250.69269.54350.51
Provisions And Contingencies972.62334.53593.73
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-721.93-64.99-243.22
Tax-253.20-34.71-133.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-468.73-30.28-109.23
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-468.73-30.28-109.23
Equity Share Capital602.06602.06564.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.80.2880.2885.56
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-7.79-0.53-1.93
Diluted EPS-7.79-0.53-1.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-7.79-0.53-1.93
Diluted EPS-7.79-0.53-1.93
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA9,218.228,885.867,202.17
ii) Net NPA4,443.545,062.363,583.37
i) % of Gross NPA13.6412.8810.02
ii) % of Net NPA7.077.775.25
Return on Assets %-1.70-0.11-0.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Nov 13, 2019 10:04 am

tags #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Punjab & Sind Bank #Punjab & Sind #Results

