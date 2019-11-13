Punjab & Sind Standalone September 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 509.32 crore, down 15.86% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 509.32 crore in September 2019 down 15.86% from Rs. 605.29 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 468.73 crore in September 2019 down 329.12% from Rs. 109.23 crore in September 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 250.69 crore in September 2019 down 28.48% from Rs. 350.51 crore in September 2018.

Punjab & Sind shares closed at 19.40 on November 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.93% returns over the last 6 months and -32.64% over the last 12 months.