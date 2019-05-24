Punjab & Sind Standalone March 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 429.69 crore, down 9.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Punjab & Sind Bank are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 429.69 crore in March 2019 down 9.23% from Rs. 473.38 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 58.57 crore in March 2019 up 88.84% from Rs. 524.62 crore in March 2018.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 404.13 crore in March 2019 up 216.84% from Rs. 127.55 crore in March 2018.
Punjab & Sind shares closed at 27.30 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.87% returns over the last 6 months and -13.06% over the last 12 months.
|
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|1,473.18
|1,516.19
|1,284.16
|(b) Income on Investment
|497.27
|567.67
|633.05
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|11.83
|18.27
|8.08
|(d) Others
|35.92
|53.56
|41.01
|Other Income
|286.17
|181.44
|155.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|1,588.51
|1,621.70
|1,492.92
|Employees Cost
|226.24
|329.02
|338.54
|Other Expenses
|85.49
|152.33
|163.04
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|404.13
|234.08
|127.55
|Provisions And Contingencies
|433.76
|202.79
|604.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-29.63
|31.29
|-476.48
|Tax
|28.94
|8.95
|48.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-58.57
|22.34
|-524.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-58.57
|22.34
|-524.62
|Equity Share Capital
|564.91
|564.91
|564.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|85.56
|85.56
|85.56
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.04
|0.40
|-12.87
|Diluted EPS
|-1.04
|0.40
|-12.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.04
|0.40
|-12.87
|Diluted EPS
|-1.04
|0.40
|-12.87
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|8,605.87
|7,990.67
|7,801.65
|ii) Net NPA
|4,994.23
|4,696.47
|4,607.87
|i) % of Gross NPA
|11.83
|11.19
|11.19
|ii) % of Net NPA
|7.22
|6.90
|6.93
|Return on Assets %
|-0.21
|0.08
|-1.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited