Punjab & Sind Standalone March 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 429.69 crore, down 9.23% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 429.69 crore in March 2019 down 9.23% from Rs. 473.38 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 58.57 crore in March 2019 up 88.84% from Rs. 524.62 crore in March 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 404.13 crore in March 2019 up 216.84% from Rs. 127.55 crore in March 2018.

Punjab & Sind shares closed at 27.30 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.87% returns over the last 6 months and -13.06% over the last 12 months.