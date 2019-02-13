Punjab & Sind Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 533.99 crore, down 11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Punjab & Sind Bank are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 533.99 crore in December 2018 down 11% from Rs. 600.02 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.34 crore in December 2018 up 108.65% from Rs. 258.25 crore in December 2017.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 234.08 crore in December 2018 down 33.71% from Rs. 353.13 crore in December 2017.
Punjab & Sind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.45 in December 2017.
Punjab & Sind shares closed at 25.55 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.41% returns over the last 6 months and -39.17% over the last 12 months.
|
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|1,516.19
|1,531.03
|1,324.98
|(b) Income on Investment
|567.67
|608.73
|657.34
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|18.27
|21.04
|24.15
|(d) Others
|53.56
|39.19
|37.46
|Other Income
|181.44
|209.42
|134.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|1,621.70
|1,594.70
|1,443.91
|Employees Cost
|329.02
|309.80
|259.86
|Other Expenses
|152.33
|154.40
|121.79
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|234.08
|350.51
|353.13
|Provisions And Contingencies
|202.79
|593.73
|588.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|31.29
|-243.22
|-235.39
|Tax
|8.95
|-133.99
|22.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|22.34
|-109.23
|-258.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|22.34
|-109.23
|-258.25
|Equity Share Capital
|564.91
|564.91
|400.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|85.56
|85.56
|79.62
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.40
|-1.93
|-6.45
|Diluted EPS
|0.40
|-1.93
|-6.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.40
|-1.93
|-6.45
|Diluted EPS
|0.40
|-1.93
|-6.45
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|7,990.67
|7,202.17
|7,040.28
|ii) Net NPA
|4,696.47
|3,583.37
|4,439.26
|i) % of Gross NPA
|11.19
|10.02
|10.95
|ii) % of Net NPA
|6.90
|5.25
|7.20
|Return on Assets %
|0.08
|-0.37
|-0.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited