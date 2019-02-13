Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Punjab & Sind Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 533.99 crore, down 11% Y-o-Y

Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Punjab & Sind Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 533.99 crore in December 2018 down 11% from Rs. 600.02 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.34 crore in December 2018 up 108.65% from Rs. 258.25 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 234.08 crore in December 2018 down 33.71% from Rs. 353.13 crore in December 2017.

Punjab & Sind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.45 in December 2017.

Punjab & Sind shares closed at 25.55 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.41% returns over the last 6 months and -39.17% over the last 12 months.

Punjab & Sind Bank
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 1,516.19 1,531.03 1,324.98
(b) Income on Investment 567.67 608.73 657.34
(c) Int. on balances With RBI 18.27 21.04 24.15
(d) Others 53.56 39.19 37.46
Other Income 181.44 209.42 134.76
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended 1,621.70 1,594.70 1,443.91
Employees Cost 329.02 309.80 259.86
Other Expenses 152.33 154.40 121.79
Depreciation -- -- --
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 234.08 350.51 353.13
Provisions And Contingencies 202.79 593.73 588.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 31.29 -243.22 -235.39
Tax 8.95 -133.99 22.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.34 -109.23 -258.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.34 -109.23 -258.25
Equity Share Capital 564.91 564.91 400.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt. 85.56 85.56 79.62
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- --
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.40 -1.93 -6.45
Diluted EPS 0.40 -1.93 -6.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.40 -1.93 -6.45
Diluted EPS 0.40 -1.93 -6.45
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA 7,990.67 7,202.17 7,040.28
ii) Net NPA 4,696.47 3,583.37 4,439.26
i) % of Gross NPA 11.19 10.02 10.95
ii) % of Net NPA 6.90 5.25 7.20
Return on Assets % 0.08 -0.37 -0.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Feb 13, 2019 11:00 am

tags #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Punjab & Sind Bank #Punjab & Sind #Results

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.