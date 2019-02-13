Punjab & Sind Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 533.99 crore, down 11% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 533.99 crore in December 2018 down 11% from Rs. 600.02 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.34 crore in December 2018 up 108.65% from Rs. 258.25 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 234.08 crore in December 2018 down 33.71% from Rs. 353.13 crore in December 2017.

Punjab & Sind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.45 in December 2017.

Punjab & Sind shares closed at 25.55 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.41% returns over the last 6 months and -39.17% over the last 12 months.