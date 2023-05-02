 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Punjab & Sind Bank Q4 net profit up 32% at Rs 457 crore

PTI
May 02, 2023 / 05:43 PM IST

State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank on Tuesday reported a 32 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 457 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2023, helped by a decline in bad loans.

The bank's profit stood at Rs 346 crore in the January-March quarter of 2021-22.

In a stock exchange filing, the lender said gross non-performing assets (NPA) declined to 6.97 per cent in the fourth quarter from 12.17 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs reduced to 1.84 per cent from 2.74 per cent.