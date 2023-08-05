English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Punjab & Sind Bank Q1 Results: Net profit falls 25% to Rs 153 crore, asset quality improves

    The gross non-performing assets of the bank declined to 6.80 percent as compared with 11.34 percent last year.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 05, 2023 / 03:38 PM IST
    Punjab & Sind Bank

    Punjab & Sind Bank's net non-performing assets (NNPAs) fell to 1.95 percent from 2.56 percent.

    Public sector lender Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) on August 5 reported a 25.4 percent fall in net profit to Rs 152.67 crore for the April-June quarter of FY24, as against Rs 204.7 crore last year.

    The bank's gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) declined to 6.80 percent from 11.34 percent in the June quarter of the previous fiscal. The net non-performing assets (NNPAs) fell to 1.95 percent from 2.56 percent.

    Shares of PSB on August 4 closed at Rs 33 apiece on the BSE, 0.75 percent higher than the previous close.

    (This is a developing story, please come back for more details)

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Punjab & Sind Bank #Results
    first published: Aug 5, 2023 03:14 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!