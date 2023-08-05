Punjab & Sind Bank Q1 Results: Net profit falls 25% to Rs 153 crore, asset quality improves

Punjab & Sind Bank's net non-performing assets (NNPAs) fell to 1.95 percent from 2.56 percent.

Public sector lender Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) on August 5 reported a 25.4 percent fall in net profit to Rs 152.67 crore for the April-June quarter of FY24, as against Rs 204.7 crore last year.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) declined to 6.80 percent from 11.34 percent in the June quarter of the previous fiscal. The net non-performing assets (NNPAs) fell to 1.95 percent from 2.56 percent.

Shares of PSB on August 4 closed at Rs 33 apiece on the BSE, 0.75 percent higher than the previous close.

(This is a developing story, please come back for more details)