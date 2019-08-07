App
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 08:35 PM IST

Punjab & Sind Bank loss narrows to Rs 30 crore in Q1

The net loss has reduced mainly due to reduction in provision for loan losses from Rs 787 crore to Rs 208 crore, it added.

State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank on August 7 reported narrowing of net loss to Rs 30 crore for the June quarter 2019 due to fall in bad loan provisions. The bank had posted a net loss of Rs 398 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a statement.

"Accordingly, the return on assets (ROA) has also improved from (-)1.40 per cent to (-)0.11 per cent year-on-year," the bank said.

Total income rose to Rs 2,237.91 crore during June quarter 2019-20 from Rs 2,336.04 crore in the same period a year ago.

The bank's asset quality worsened as the gross bad loans rose to 12.88 percent of gross advances as on June 30, 2019 from 10.55 percent as at June-end 2018.

Net NPAs were 7.77 per cent, higher than 5.92 percent by the year-ago same period.

Stock of Punjab & Sind Bank settled at Rs 24.10, up 2.12 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Aug 7, 2019 08:28 pm

tags #Punjab & Sind Bank #Results

