Punjab National Bank likely to post Q1 loss of Rs 2,290 cr, NPAs may rise

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is expected to report a loss of Rs 2,292 crore for the first quarter of FY19, as per Reuters' poll estimates. The net profit stood at Rs 343.40 crore in Q1 ending June last year.

The government-owned bank is expected to better its performance this quarter as its balance sheet improves due to inflow of funds due to Bhushan Steel’s acquisition by Tata Steel, following resolution under the insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC) and better interest margins.

The bank will announce its results Tuesday evening.

The scam-hit lender had posted a massive loss of Rs 13,417 crore in Q4 ending March 2018. PNB had declared the total hit on account of the Nirav Modi-scam at Rs 14,356.84 crore, which included unauthorised letters of undertaking (LoUs) and domestic loans.

During the quarter under review, Reuters' poll estimates the NII or net interest income to decline by 11 percent to Rs 3,448 crore from a year ago of Rs 3,885 crore.

Other income is projected to fall by 37 percent to Rs 1,469 crore in June end 2018 from Rs 2,332 crore in June quarter a year ago.

Provisions

Provisions are expected to be lower at Rs 5,570 crore, which had risen substantially to Rs 20,353 crore in the fourth quarter ending March 2018.

Sequentially, provisions will more than double from Rs 2,560 crore in June end 2017.

NPAs

As per a Motilal Oswal report, gross NPAs are likely to marginally worsen to 18.6 percent from 18.38 percent of total loans as on March-end 2018.

It will be significantly higher from 13.66 percent in Q1FY18.

Net NPA ratio is also likely to inch up to 11.4 percent as on June end 2018 from 11.24 percent as on March 2018 and 8.7 percent a year ago.

Loan growth

The report expects loan growth to be at 9.6 percent while deposits will grow flower at 4 percent.

Key things to watch out for:

— Outlook on asset quality as stressed loans remain one of the highest for PNB— Progress on the fraud account and its impact— Net interest margins (NIMs)— Capital adequacy ratio which dropped to 9.20 percent as on March 2018, as against RBI requirement of 9 percent.— The common equity Tier-I (CET) ratio fell to 5.95 percent as against RBI requirement of 5.5 percent of risk-weighted assets.