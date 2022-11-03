Punjab Chemical Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.84 crore, up 33.29% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 277.84 271.73 208.44 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 277.84 271.73 208.44 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 164.67 193.99 133.70 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.16 0.92 0.83 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.89 -23.70 -10.47 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 20.68 20.22 19.71 Depreciation 4.73 4.56 4.21 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 45.71 44.19 33.76 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.00 31.55 26.70 Other Income 2.11 0.15 0.10 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.11 31.70 26.80 Interest 3.92 3.38 2.76 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.19 28.32 24.04 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 25.19 28.32 24.04 Tax 6.54 7.31 6.15 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.65 21.01 17.89 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.65 21.01 17.89 Equity Share Capital 12.26 12.26 12.26 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 15.21 17.03 14.59 Diluted EPS 15.21 17.03 14.59 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 15.21 17.03 14.59 Diluted EPS 15.21 17.03 14.59 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited