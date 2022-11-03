 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Punjab Chemical Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.84 crore, up 33.29% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection are:Net Sales at Rs 277.84 crore in September 2022 up 33.29% from Rs. 208.44 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.65 crore in September 2022 up 4.25% from Rs. 17.89 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.84 crore in September 2022 up 9.13% from Rs. 31.01 crore in September 2021.
Punjab Chemical EPS has increased to Rs. 15.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.59 in September 2021. Punjab Chemical shares closed at 1,183.30 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.10% returns over the last 6 months and -15.38% over the last 12 months.
Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations277.84271.73208.44
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations277.84271.73208.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials164.67193.99133.70
Purchase of Traded Goods1.160.920.83
Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.89-23.70-10.47
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost20.6820.2219.71
Depreciation4.734.564.21
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses45.7144.1933.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.0031.5526.70
Other Income2.110.150.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.1131.7026.80
Interest3.923.382.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.1928.3224.04
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax25.1928.3224.04
Tax6.547.316.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.6521.0117.89
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.6521.0117.89
Equity Share Capital12.2612.2612.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.2117.0314.59
Diluted EPS15.2117.0314.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.2117.0314.59
Diluted EPS15.2117.0314.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:11 pm
