Punjab Chemical Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.84 crore, up 33.29% Y-o-Y
November 03, 2022 / 11:22 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection are:
Net Sales at Rs 277.84 crore in September 2022 up 33.29% from Rs. 208.44 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.65 crore in September 2022 up 4.25% from Rs. 17.89 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.84 crore in September 2022 up 9.13% from Rs. 31.01 crore in September 2021.
Punjab Chemical EPS has increased to Rs. 15.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.59 in September 2021.
|Punjab Chemical shares closed at 1,183.30 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.10% returns over the last 6 months and -15.38% over the last 12 months.
|Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|277.84
|271.73
|208.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|277.84
|271.73
|208.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|164.67
|193.99
|133.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.16
|0.92
|0.83
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|13.89
|-23.70
|-10.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.68
|20.22
|19.71
|Depreciation
|4.73
|4.56
|4.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|45.71
|44.19
|33.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|27.00
|31.55
|26.70
|Other Income
|2.11
|0.15
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|29.11
|31.70
|26.80
|Interest
|3.92
|3.38
|2.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|25.19
|28.32
|24.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|25.19
|28.32
|24.04
|Tax
|6.54
|7.31
|6.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|18.65
|21.01
|17.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|18.65
|21.01
|17.89
|Equity Share Capital
|12.26
|12.26
|12.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|15.21
|17.03
|14.59
|Diluted EPS
|15.21
|17.03
|14.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|15.21
|17.03
|14.59
|Diluted EPS
|15.21
|17.03
|14.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited