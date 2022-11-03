Punjab Chemical Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.84 crore, up 33.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 277.84 crore in September 2022 up 33.29% from Rs. 208.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.65 crore in September 2022 up 4.25% from Rs. 17.89 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.84 crore in September 2022 up 9.13% from Rs. 31.01 crore in September 2021.

Punjab Chemical EPS has increased to Rs. 15.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.59 in September 2021.