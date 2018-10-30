Punjab Chemical Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 136.69 crore, up 21.57% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 136.69 crore in September 2018 up 21.57% from Rs. 112.44 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.67 crore in September 2018 up 518.52% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.05 crore in September 2018 up 137% from Rs. 8.46 crore in September 2017.

Punjab Chemical EPS has increased to Rs. 1.36 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.22 in September 2017.

Punjab Chemical shares closed at 589.75 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given 9.45% returns over the last 6 months and 49.72% over the last 12 months.