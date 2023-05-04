Punjab Chemical Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 194.64 crore, down 24.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 194.64 crore in March 2023 down 24.76% from Rs. 258.68 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2023 down 84.18% from Rs. 18.58 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.64 crore in March 2023 down 37.96% from Rs. 34.88 crore in March 2022.

Punjab Chemical EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.40 in March 2023 from Rs. 15.15 in March 2022.

Punjab Chemical shares closed at 798.60 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -35.25% returns over the last 6 months and -42.57% over the last 12 months.