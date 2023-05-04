English
    Punjab Chemical Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 194.64 crore, down 24.76% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection are:

    Net Sales at Rs 194.64 crore in March 2023 down 24.76% from Rs. 258.68 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2023 down 84.18% from Rs. 18.58 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.64 crore in March 2023 down 37.96% from Rs. 34.88 crore in March 2022.

    Punjab Chemical EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.40 in March 2023 from Rs. 15.15 in March 2022.

    Punjab Chemical shares closed at 798.60 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -35.25% returns over the last 6 months and -42.57% over the last 12 months.

    Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations194.64259.52258.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations194.64259.52258.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials121.65174.76151.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.410.992.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.65-9.936.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.8920.4918.75
    Depreciation4.964.764.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.3540.4844.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.0327.9730.46
    Other Income0.651.060.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.6829.0330.60
    Interest6.474.033.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.2125.0026.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.2125.0026.77
    Tax7.276.668.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.9418.3418.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.9418.3418.58
    Equity Share Capital12.2612.2612.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.4014.9615.15
    Diluted EPS2.4014.9615.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.4014.9615.15
    Diluted EPS2.4014.9615.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
