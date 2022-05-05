 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Punjab Chemical Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 258.68 crore, up 23.32% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 05:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection are:

Net Sales at Rs 258.68 crore in March 2022 up 23.32% from Rs. 209.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.58 crore in March 2022 up 39.49% from Rs. 13.32 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.88 crore in March 2022 up 46.74% from Rs. 23.77 crore in March 2021.

Punjab Chemical EPS has increased to Rs. 15.15 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.86 in March 2021.

Punjab Chemical shares closed at 1,393.80 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.94% returns over the last 6 months and 37.50% over the last 12 months.

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 258.68 255.04 209.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 258.68 255.04 209.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 151.29 164.26 128.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.70 1.82 1.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.92 -5.31 1.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.75 18.58 18.24
Depreciation 4.28 4.27 4.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 44.28 38.39 36.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.46 33.03 19.49
Other Income 0.14 0.18 0.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.60 33.21 19.64
Interest 3.83 3.03 1.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.77 30.18 17.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.77 30.18 17.69
Tax 8.19 7.73 4.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.58 22.45 13.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.58 22.45 13.32
Equity Share Capital 12.26 12.26 12.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.15 18.31 10.86
Diluted EPS 15.15 18.31 10.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.15 18.31 10.86
Diluted EPS 15.15 18.31 10.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 5, 2022 05:35 pm
