    Punjab Chemical Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 280.33 crore, up 3.16% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection are:

    Net Sales at Rs 280.33 crore in June 2023 up 3.16% from Rs. 271.73 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.56 crore in June 2023 up 2.62% from Rs. 21.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.72 crore in June 2023 up 4.03% from Rs. 36.26 crore in June 2022.

    Punjab Chemical EPS has increased to Rs. 17.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 17.03 in June 2022.

    Punjab Chemical shares closed at 892.05 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.16% returns over the last 6 months and -29.63% over the last 12 months.

    Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations280.33194.64271.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations280.33194.64271.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials173.01121.65193.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.770.410.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.34-2.65-23.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.1621.8920.22
    Depreciation5.144.964.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.5932.3544.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.3216.0331.55
    Other Income0.260.650.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.5816.6831.70
    Interest3.516.473.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.0710.2128.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax29.0710.2128.32
    Tax7.517.277.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.562.9421.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.562.9421.01
    Equity Share Capital12.2612.2612.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.592.4017.03
    Diluted EPS17.592.4017.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.592.4017.03
    Diluted EPS17.592.4017.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:00 am

