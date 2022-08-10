 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Punjab Chemical Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 271.73 crore, up 30.38% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection are:

Net Sales at Rs 271.73 crore in June 2022 up 30.38% from Rs. 208.41 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.01 crore in June 2022 down 4.06% from Rs. 21.90 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.26 crore in June 2022 up 1.54% from Rs. 35.71 crore in June 2021.

Punjab Chemical EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 17.86 in June 2021.

Punjab Chemical shares closed at 1,339.55 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.34% returns over the last 6 months and -1.13% over the last 12 months.

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 271.73 258.68 208.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 271.73 258.68 208.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 193.99 151.29 131.68
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.92 2.70 0.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -23.70 6.92 -8.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.22 18.75 19.58
Depreciation 4.56 4.28 3.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 44.19 44.28 30.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.55 30.46 30.61
Other Income 0.15 0.14 1.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.70 30.60 31.80
Interest 3.38 3.83 2.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.32 26.77 29.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.32 26.77 29.43
Tax 7.31 8.19 7.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.01 18.58 21.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.01 18.58 21.90
Equity Share Capital 12.26 12.26 12.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.03 15.15 17.86
Diluted EPS 17.03 15.15 17.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.03 15.15 17.86
Diluted EPS 17.03 15.15 17.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 10, 2022 10:11 am
