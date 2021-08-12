Punjab Chemical Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 208.41 crore, up 59.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 208.41 crore in June 2021 up 59.08% from Rs. 131.01 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.90 crore in June 2021 up 114.08% from Rs. 10.23 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.71 crore in June 2021 up 64.64% from Rs. 21.69 crore in June 2020.

Punjab Chemical EPS has increased to Rs. 17.86 in June 2021 from Rs. 8.34 in June 2020.

Punjab Chemical shares closed at 1,237.55 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 45.63% returns over the last 6 months and 178.51% over the last 12 months.