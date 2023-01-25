 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Punjab Chemical Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 259.52 crore, up 1.76% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection are:

Net Sales at Rs 259.52 crore in December 2022 up 1.76% from Rs. 255.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.34 crore in December 2022 down 18.31% from Rs. 22.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.79 crore in December 2022 down 9.85% from Rs. 37.48 crore in December 2021.

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 259.52 277.84 255.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 259.52 277.84 255.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 174.76 164.67 164.26
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.99 1.16 1.82
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.93 13.89 -5.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.49 20.68 18.58
Depreciation 4.76 4.73 4.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 40.48 45.71 38.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.97 27.00 33.03
Other Income 1.06 2.11 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.03 29.11 33.21
Interest 4.03 3.92 3.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.00 25.19 30.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.00 25.19 30.18
Tax 6.66 6.54 7.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.34 18.65 22.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.34 18.65 22.45
Equity Share Capital 12.26 12.26 12.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.96 15.21 18.31
Diluted EPS 14.96 15.21 18.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.96 15.21 18.31
Diluted EPS 14.96 15.21 18.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited