Punjab Chemical Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 259.52 crore, up 1.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 259.52 crore in December 2022 up 1.76% from Rs. 255.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.34 crore in December 2022 down 18.31% from Rs. 22.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.79 crore in December 2022 down 9.85% from Rs. 37.48 crore in December 2021.

Punjab Chemical EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.96 in December 2022 from Rs. 18.31 in December 2021.

