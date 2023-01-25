English
    Punjab Chemical Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 259.52 crore, up 1.76% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection are:

    Net Sales at Rs 259.52 crore in December 2022 up 1.76% from Rs. 255.04 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.34 crore in December 2022 down 18.31% from Rs. 22.45 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.79 crore in December 2022 down 9.85% from Rs. 37.48 crore in December 2021.

    Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations259.52277.84255.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations259.52277.84255.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials174.76164.67164.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.991.161.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.9313.89-5.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.4920.6818.58
    Depreciation4.764.734.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.4845.7138.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.9727.0033.03
    Other Income1.062.110.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.0329.1133.21
    Interest4.033.923.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.0025.1930.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.0025.1930.18
    Tax6.666.547.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.3418.6522.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.3418.6522.45
    Equity Share Capital12.2612.2612.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.9615.2118.31
    Diluted EPS14.9615.2118.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.9615.2118.31
    Diluted EPS14.9615.2118.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
