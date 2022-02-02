Punjab Chemical Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 255.04 crore, up 48.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 255.04 crore in December 2021 up 48.03% from Rs. 172.29 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.45 crore in December 2021 up 43.54% from Rs. 15.64 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.48 crore in December 2021 up 35.75% from Rs. 27.61 crore in December 2020.

Punjab Chemical EPS has increased to Rs. 18.31 in December 2021 from Rs. 12.76 in December 2020.

Punjab Chemical shares closed at 1,522.50 on February 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.35% returns over the last 6 months and 72.58% over the last 12 months.