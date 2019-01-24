Punjab Chemical Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 178.70 crore, up 43.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 178.70 crore in December 2018 up 43.85% from Rs. 124.23 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.04 crore in December 2018 up 260% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.44 crore in December 2018 up 153.13% from Rs. 8.47 crore in December 2017.

Punjab Chemical EPS has increased to Rs. 4.11 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.14 in December 2017.

Punjab Chemical shares closed at 728.25 on January 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 10.17% returns over the last 6 months and 53.51% over the last 12 months.