 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Punjab Chemical Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 278.60 crore, up 33.44% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection are:

Net Sales at Rs 278.60 crore in September 2022 up 33.44% from Rs. 208.79 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.58 crore in September 2022 down 2.01% from Rs. 17.94 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.77 crore in September 2022 up 5.51% from Rs. 31.06 crore in September 2021.

Punjab Chemical EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.63 in September 2021.

Punjab Chemical shares closed at 1,183.30 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.10% returns over the last 6 months and -15.38% over the last 12 months.

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 278.60 272.12 208.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 278.60 272.12 208.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 164.67 193.99 133.70
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.16 0.92 0.83
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.89 -23.70 -10.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.68 20.22 19.71
Depreciation 4.73 4.56 4.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 47.13 45.27 34.02
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.34 30.86 26.79
Other Income 1.70 0.15 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.04 31.01 26.85
Interest 3.92 3.44 2.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.12 27.57 24.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.12 27.57 24.09
Tax 6.54 7.31 6.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.58 20.26 17.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.58 20.26 17.94
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 17.58 20.26 17.94
Equity Share Capital 12.26 12.26 12.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.34 16.53 14.63
Diluted EPS 14.34 16.53 14.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.34 16.53 14.63
Diluted EPS 14.34 16.53 14.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Punjab Chemical #Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection #Results
first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.