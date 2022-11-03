Punjab Chemical Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 278.60 crore, up 33.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 278.60 crore in September 2022 up 33.44% from Rs. 208.79 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.58 crore in September 2022 down 2.01% from Rs. 17.94 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.77 crore in September 2022 up 5.51% from Rs. 31.06 crore in September 2021.

Punjab Chemical EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.63 in September 2021.

Punjab Chemical shares closed at 1,183.30 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.10% returns over the last 6 months and -15.38% over the last 12 months.