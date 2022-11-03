English
    Punjab Chemical Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 278.60 crore, up 33.44% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection are:

    Net Sales at Rs 278.60 crore in September 2022 up 33.44% from Rs. 208.79 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.58 crore in September 2022 down 2.01% from Rs. 17.94 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.77 crore in September 2022 up 5.51% from Rs. 31.06 crore in September 2021.

    Punjab Chemical EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.63 in September 2021.

    Punjab Chemical shares closed at 1,183.30 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.10% returns over the last 6 months and -15.38% over the last 12 months.

    Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations278.60272.12208.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations278.60272.12208.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials164.67193.99133.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.160.920.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.89-23.70-10.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.6820.2219.71
    Depreciation4.734.564.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses47.1345.2734.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.3430.8626.79
    Other Income1.700.150.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.0431.0126.85
    Interest3.923.442.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.1227.5724.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.1227.5724.09
    Tax6.547.316.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.5820.2617.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.5820.2617.94
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.5820.2617.94
    Equity Share Capital12.2612.2612.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.3416.5314.63
    Diluted EPS14.3416.5314.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.3416.5314.63
    Diluted EPS14.3416.5314.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm