Punjab Chemical Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 195.04 crore, down 24.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection are:Net Sales at Rs 195.04 crore in March 2023 down 24.6% from Rs. 258.68 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.20 crore in March 2023 down 83.46% from Rs. 19.35 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.07 crore in March 2023 down 36.12% from Rs. 34.55 crore in March 2022.
Punjab Chemical EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 15.78 in March 2022.
|Punjab Chemical shares closed at 798.60 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -35.25% returns over the last 6 months and -42.57% over the last 12 months.
|Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|195.04
|260.45
|258.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|195.04
|260.45
|258.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|121.65
|174.76
|151.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.41
|0.99
|2.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.65
|-9.93
|6.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.89
|20.49
|18.75
|Depreciation
|4.96
|4.76
|4.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32.59
|39.21
|44.82
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.19
|30.17
|29.92
|Other Income
|0.92
|0.58
|0.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.11
|30.75
|30.27
|Interest
|6.64
|4.03
|4.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.47
|26.72
|26.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10.47
|26.72
|26.09
|Tax
|7.27
|6.66
|6.74
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.20
|20.06
|19.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.20
|20.06
|19.35
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3.20
|20.06
|19.35
|Equity Share Capital
|12.26
|12.26
|12.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.61
|16.36
|15.78
|Diluted EPS
|2.61
|16.36
|15.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.61
|16.36
|15.78
|Diluted EPS
|2.61
|16.36
|15.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited