Punjab Chemical Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 258.68 crore, up 23.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 258.68 crore in March 2022 up 23.47% from Rs. 209.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.35 crore in March 2022 up 84.46% from Rs. 10.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.55 crore in March 2022 up 47.52% from Rs. 23.42 crore in March 2021.

Punjab Chemical EPS has increased to Rs. 15.78 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.56 in March 2021.

Punjab Chemical shares closed at 1,393.80 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.94% returns over the last 6 months and 37.50% over the last 12 months.