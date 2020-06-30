Punjab Chemical Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 106.82 crore, down 42.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.82 crore in March 2020 down 42.02% from Rs. 184.25 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.67 crore in March 2020 down 26.34% from Rs. 6.34 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.65 crore in March 2020 up 6.27% from Rs. 17.55 crore in March 2019.

Punjab Chemical EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.81 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.17 in March 2019.

Punjab Chemical shares closed at 482.25 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -4.98% returns over the last 6 months and -23.62% over the last 12 months.