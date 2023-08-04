Punjab Chemical Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 281.36 crore, up 3.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 281.36 crore in June 2023 up 3.4% from Rs. 272.12 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.86 crore in June 2023 up 7.9% from Rs. 20.26 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.08 crore in June 2023 up 7.06% from Rs. 35.57 crore in June 2022.

Punjab Chemical EPS has increased to Rs. 17.83 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.53 in June 2022.

Punjab Chemical shares closed at 891.95 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.54% returns over the last 6 months and -34.10% over the last 12 months.