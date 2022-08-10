 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Punjab Chemical Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 272.12 crore, up 29% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection are:

Net Sales at Rs 272.12 crore in June 2022 up 29% from Rs. 210.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.26 crore in June 2022 down 16.59% from Rs. 24.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.57 crore in June 2022 down 6.64% from Rs. 38.10 crore in June 2021.

Punjab Chemical EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.53 in June 2022 from Rs. 19.81 in June 2021.

Punjab Chemical shares closed at 1,339.55 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.34% returns over the last 6 months and -1.13% over the last 12 months.

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 272.12 258.68 210.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 272.12 258.68 210.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 193.99 151.29 131.68
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.92 2.70 0.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -23.70 6.92 -8.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.22 18.75 19.58
Depreciation 4.56 4.28 3.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 45.27 44.82 30.83
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.86 29.92 32.99
Other Income 0.15 0.35 1.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.01 30.27 34.19
Interest 3.44 4.18 2.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.57 26.09 31.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.57 26.09 31.82
Tax 7.31 6.74 7.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.26 19.35 24.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.26 19.35 24.29
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 20.26 19.35 24.29
Equity Share Capital 12.26 12.26 12.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.53 15.78 19.81
Diluted EPS 16.53 15.78 19.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.53 15.78 19.81
Diluted EPS 16.53 15.78 19.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

