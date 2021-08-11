Punjab Chemical Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 210.95 crore, up 59.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 210.95 crore in June 2021 up 59.61% from Rs. 132.17 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.29 crore in June 2021 up 117.07% from Rs. 11.19 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.10 crore in June 2021 up 65.22% from Rs. 23.06 crore in June 2020.

Punjab Chemical EPS has increased to Rs. 19.81 in June 2021 from Rs. 9.13 in June 2020.

Punjab Chemical shares closed at 1,272.20 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 49.71% returns over the last 6 months and 186.31% over the last 12 months.