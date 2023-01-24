Punjab Chemical Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 260.45 crore, up 2.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 260.45 crore in December 2022 up 2.12% from Rs. 255.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.06 crore in December 2022 down 8.32% from Rs. 21.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.51 crore in December 2022 down 3.79% from Rs. 36.91 crore in December 2021.