Punjab Chemical Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 260.45 crore, up 2.12% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection are:

Net Sales at Rs 260.45 crore in December 2022 up 2.12% from Rs. 255.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.06 crore in December 2022 down 8.32% from Rs. 21.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.51 crore in December 2022 down 3.79% from Rs. 36.91 crore in December 2021.

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 260.45 278.60 255.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 260.45 278.60 255.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 174.76 164.67 164.26
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.99 1.16 1.82
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.93 13.89 -5.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.49 20.68 18.58
Depreciation 4.76 4.73 4.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.21 47.13 38.99
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.17 26.34 32.43
Other Income 0.58 1.70 0.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.75 28.04 32.64
Interest 4.03 3.92 3.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.72 24.12 29.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.72 24.12 29.61
Tax 6.66 6.54 7.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.06 17.58 21.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.06 17.58 21.88
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 20.06 17.58 21.88
Equity Share Capital 12.26 12.26 12.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.36 14.34 17.85
Diluted EPS 16.36 14.34 17.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.36 14.34 17.85
Diluted EPS 16.36 14.34 17.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited