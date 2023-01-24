English
    Punjab Chemical Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 260.45 crore, up 2.12% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection are:

    Net Sales at Rs 260.45 crore in December 2022 up 2.12% from Rs. 255.04 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.06 crore in December 2022 down 8.32% from Rs. 21.88 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.51 crore in December 2022 down 3.79% from Rs. 36.91 crore in December 2021.

    Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations260.45278.60255.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations260.45278.60255.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials174.76164.67164.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.991.161.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.9313.89-5.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.4920.6818.58
    Depreciation4.764.734.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.2147.1338.99
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.1726.3432.43
    Other Income0.581.700.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.7528.0432.64
    Interest4.033.923.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.7224.1229.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.7224.1229.61
    Tax6.666.547.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.0617.5821.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.0617.5821.88
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates20.0617.5821.88
    Equity Share Capital12.2612.2612.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.3614.3417.85
    Diluted EPS16.3614.3417.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.3614.3417.85
    Diluted EPS16.3614.3417.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
