Punjab Chemical Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 255.04 crore, up 47.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 255.04 crore in December 2021 up 47.85% from Rs. 172.50 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.88 crore in December 2021 up 40.08% from Rs. 15.62 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.91 crore in December 2021 up 33.78% from Rs. 27.59 crore in December 2020.

Punjab Chemical EPS has increased to Rs. 17.85 in December 2021 from Rs. 12.74 in December 2020.

Punjab Chemical shares closed at 1,544.15 on January 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.57% returns over the last 6 months and 102.68% over the last 12 months.