Punjab Chemical Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 172.50 crore, up 13.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 172.50 crore in December 2020 up 13.64% from Rs. 151.79 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.62 crore in December 2020 up 519.89% from Rs. 3.72 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.59 crore in December 2020 up 347.16% from Rs. 6.17 crore in December 2019.

Punjab Chemical EPS has increased to Rs. 12.74 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.03 in December 2019.

Punjab Chemical shares closed at 812.45 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 80.10% returns over the last 6 months and 55.85% over the last 12 months.