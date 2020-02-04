Punjab Chemical Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 151.79 crore, down 14.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.79 crore in December 2019 down 14.97% from Rs. 178.51 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.72 crore in December 2019 down 205.08% from Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.17 crore in December 2019 down 65.49% from Rs. 17.88 crore in December 2018.

Punjab Chemical shares closed at 468.55 on February 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -11.71% returns over the last 6 months and -30.33% over the last 12 months.