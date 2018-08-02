Punj Comm standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 12.25 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 12.25 9.66 15.40 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 12.25 9.66 15.40 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 4.03 2.26 3.67 Purchase of Traded Goods 2.29 0.63 2.28 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.41 1.23 1.43 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 5.90 8.26 5.83 Depreciation 0.15 0.17 0.13 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.55 1.29 2.07 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.08 -4.18 0.00 Other Income 2.31 2.16 2.29 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.23 -2.03 2.28 Interest 0.02 0.05 0.02 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.21 -2.08 2.27 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.21 -2.08 2.27 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.21 -2.08 2.27 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.21 -2.08 2.27 Equity Share Capital 12.02 12.02 12.02 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.18 -1.73 1.22 Diluted EPS 0.18 -1.73 1.22 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.18 -1.73 1.22 Diluted EPS 0.18 -1.73 1.22 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited