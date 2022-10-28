Punj Alkalies Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 185.67 crore, up 113.37% Y-o-Y
October 28, 2022 / 11:28 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 185.67 crore in September 2022 up 113.37% from Rs. 87.02 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.52 crore in September 2022 up 208.67% from Rs. 37.28 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.43 crore in September 2022 up 264.43% from Rs. 37.36 crore in September 2021.
Punj Alkalies EPS has increased to Rs. 1.67 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.87 in September 2021.
|Punj Alkalies shares closed at 85.50 on October 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.67% returns over the last 6 months and 158.62% over the last 12 months.
|Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|185.67
|186.26
|87.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|185.67
|186.26
|87.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|79.90
|72.34
|56.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|12.58
|7.15
|4.35
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.21
|5.89
|-1.93
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.49
|5.86
|3.87
|Depreciation
|4.45
|4.47
|4.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|36.38
|30.08
|63.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|48.08
|60.49
|-44.04
|Other Income
|8.91
|5.14
|2.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|56.98
|65.63
|-41.64
|Interest
|1.21
|1.58
|1.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|55.77
|64.05
|-43.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|55.77
|64.05
|-43.48
|Tax
|15.26
|17.20
|-6.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|40.52
|46.85
|-37.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|40.52
|46.85
|-37.28
|Equity Share Capital
|48.47
|48.47
|48.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.67
|1.93
|-7.87
|Diluted EPS
|1.67
|1.93
|-7.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.67
|1.93
|-7.87
|Diluted EPS
|1.67
|1.93
|-7.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited