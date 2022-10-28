Punj Alkalies Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 185.67 crore, up 113.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 185.67 crore in September 2022 up 113.37% from Rs. 87.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.52 crore in September 2022 up 208.67% from Rs. 37.28 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.43 crore in September 2022 up 264.43% from Rs. 37.36 crore in September 2021.

Punj Alkalies EPS has increased to Rs. 1.67 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.87 in September 2021.