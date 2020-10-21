172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|punj-alkalies-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-56-15-crore-down-24-13-y-o-y-5991361.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 09:13 AM IST

Punj Alkalies Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 56.15 crore, down 24.13% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 56.15 crore in September 2020 down 24.13% from Rs. 74.00 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.41 crore in September 2020 up 352.94% from Rs. 1.35 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.01 crore in September 2020 up 587.79% from Rs. 1.31 crore in September 2019.

Punj Alkalies EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.50 in September 2019.

Punj Alkalies shares closed at 49.90 on October 20, 2020 (BSE) and has given 43.80% returns over the last 6 months and 13.41% over the last 12 months.

Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations56.1536.4474.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations56.1536.4474.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials41.3528.1356.28
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.130.25-1.02
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.376.5811.17
Depreciation4.144.812.74
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.522.888.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.89-6.21-3.77
Other Income3.983.982.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.87-2.23-1.43
Interest1.461.091.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.41-3.33-2.76
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.41-3.33-2.76
Tax-----1.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.41-3.33-1.35
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.41-3.33-1.35
Equity Share Capital27.1027.1027.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.26-1.23-0.50
Diluted EPS1.26-1.23-0.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.26-1.23-0.50
Diluted EPS1.26-1.23-0.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 21, 2020 09:00 am

tags #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Punj Alkalies #Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals #Results

