Punj Alkalies Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 56.15 crore, down 24.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.15 crore in September 2020 down 24.13% from Rs. 74.00 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.41 crore in September 2020 up 352.94% from Rs. 1.35 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.01 crore in September 2020 up 587.79% from Rs. 1.31 crore in September 2019.

Punj Alkalies EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.50 in September 2019.

Punj Alkalies shares closed at 49.90 on October 20, 2020 (BSE) and has given 43.80% returns over the last 6 months and 13.41% over the last 12 months.