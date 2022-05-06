 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Punj Alkalies Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 161.07 crore, up 113.16% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 161.07 crore in March 2022 up 113.16% from Rs. 75.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.15 crore in March 2022 up 822.02% from Rs. 4.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.34 crore in March 2022 up 168.51% from Rs. 22.10 crore in March 2021.

Punj Alkalies EPS has increased to Rs. 8.70 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.54 in March 2021.

Punj Alkalies shares closed at 96.55 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 165.17% returns over the last 6 months and 396.40% over the last 12 months.

Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 161.07 130.70 75.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 161.07 130.70 75.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 69.20 61.52 53.24
Purchase of Traded Goods 15.48 0.12 0.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.49 -0.61 1.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.96 4.50 4.15
Depreciation 4.52 4.47 4.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.45 8.63 33.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.95 52.06 -22.13
Other Income 4.87 5.11 40.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.82 57.17 17.90
Interest 1.63 2.98 1.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 53.19 54.19 16.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 53.19 54.19 16.13
Tax 11.04 11.23 11.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 42.15 42.95 4.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 42.15 42.95 4.57
Equity Share Capital 48.47 48.47 31.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.70 8.86 1.54
Diluted EPS 8.70 8.86 1.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.70 8.86 1.54
Diluted EPS 8.70 8.86 1.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Punj Alkalies #Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals #Results
first published: May 6, 2022 02:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.