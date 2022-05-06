Punj Alkalies Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 161.07 crore, up 113.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.07 crore in March 2022 up 113.16% from Rs. 75.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.15 crore in March 2022 up 822.02% from Rs. 4.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.34 crore in March 2022 up 168.51% from Rs. 22.10 crore in March 2021.

Punj Alkalies EPS has increased to Rs. 8.70 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.54 in March 2021.

Punj Alkalies shares closed at 96.55 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 165.17% returns over the last 6 months and 396.40% over the last 12 months.