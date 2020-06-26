Punj Alkalies Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 65.42 crore, down 27.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.42 crore in March 2020 down 27.21% from Rs. 89.87 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2020 down 108.81% from Rs. 19.83 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.14 crore in March 2020 down 53.99% from Rs. 24.21 crore in March 2019.

Punj Alkalies shares closed at 30.90 on June 25, 2020 (BSE) and has given -7.07% returns over the last 6 months and -55.86% over the last 12 months.