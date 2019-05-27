Punj Alkalies Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 89.87 crore, down 16.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.87 crore in March 2019 down 16.25% from Rs. 107.31 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.83 crore in March 2019 up 1491.31% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.21 crore in March 2019 down 5.94% from Rs. 25.74 crore in March 2018.

Punj Alkalies EPS has increased to Rs. 7.31 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.53 in March 2018.

Punj Alkalies shares closed at 76.95 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given 18.20% returns over the last 6 months and 57.20% over the last 12 months.