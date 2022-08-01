 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Punj Alkalies Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 186.26 crore, up 147.44% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 186.26 crore in June 2022 up 147.44% from Rs. 75.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.85 crore in June 2022 up 426.26% from Rs. 8.90 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.10 crore in June 2022 up 285.38% from Rs. 18.19 crore in June 2021.

Punj Alkalies EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.93 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.41 in June 2021.

Punj Alkalies shares closed at 76.90 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)

Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 186.26 161.07 75.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 186.26 161.07 75.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 72.34 69.20 48.68
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.15 15.48 2.77
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.89 -7.49 -0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.86 4.96 4.10
Depreciation 4.47 4.52 4.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.08 24.45 4.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.49 49.95 11.24
Other Income 5.14 4.87 2.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.63 54.82 14.00
Interest 1.58 1.63 2.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 64.05 53.19 11.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 64.05 53.19 11.64
Tax 17.20 11.04 2.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.85 42.15 8.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.85 42.15 8.90
Equity Share Capital 48.47 48.47 43.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.93 8.70 2.41
Diluted EPS 1.93 8.70 2.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.93 8.70 2.41
Diluted EPS 1.93 8.70 2.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

