Punj Alkalies Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 186.26 crore, up 147.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 186.26 crore in June 2022 up 147.44% from Rs. 75.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.85 crore in June 2022 up 426.26% from Rs. 8.90 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.10 crore in June 2022 up 285.38% from Rs. 18.19 crore in June 2021.

Punj Alkalies EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.93 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.41 in June 2021.

Punj Alkalies shares closed at 76.90 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)