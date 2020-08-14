Punj Alkalies Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 36.44 crore, down 60.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.44 crore in June 2020 down 60.23% from Rs. 91.61 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.33 crore in June 2020 down 127.85% from Rs. 11.95 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.58 crore in June 2020 down 86.73% from Rs. 19.44 crore in June 2019.

Punj Alkalies shares closed at 45.00 on August 13, 2020 (BSE) and has given 35.34% returns over the last 6 months and -21.05% over the last 12 months.