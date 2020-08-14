Punj Alkalies Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 36.44 crore, down 60.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 36.44 crore in June 2020 down 60.23% from Rs. 91.61 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.33 crore in June 2020 down 127.85% from Rs. 11.95 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.58 crore in June 2020 down 86.73% from Rs. 19.44 crore in June 2019.
Punj Alkalies shares closed at 45.00 on August 13, 2020 (BSE) and has given 35.34% returns over the last 6 months and -21.05% over the last 12 months.
|Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|36.44
|65.42
|91.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|36.44
|65.42
|91.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|28.13
|50.37
|58.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.25
|-0.05
|-1.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.58
|7.19
|8.42
|Depreciation
|4.81
|4.85
|2.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.88
|6.74
|7.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.21
|-3.68
|15.42
|Other Income
|3.98
|9.97
|1.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.23
|6.29
|16.66
|Interest
|1.09
|1.13
|1.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.33
|5.16
|15.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.33
|5.16
|15.19
|Tax
|--
|6.91
|3.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.33
|-1.75
|11.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.33
|-1.75
|11.95
|Equity Share Capital
|27.10
|27.10
|27.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.23
|-0.64
|4.40
|Diluted EPS
|-1.23
|-0.64
|4.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.23
|-0.64
|4.40
|Diluted EPS
|-1.23
|-0.64
|4.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 03:33 pm