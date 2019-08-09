Punj Alkalies Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 91.61 crore, down 9.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.61 crore in June 2019 down 9.58% from Rs. 101.32 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.95 crore in June 2019 down 57.03% from Rs. 27.82 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.44 crore in June 2019 down 36.03% from Rs. 30.39 crore in June 2018.

Punj Alkalies EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.40 in June 2019 from Rs. 10.25 in June 2018.

Punj Alkalies shares closed at 53.75 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given 21.88% returns over the last 6 months and -16.02% over the last 12 months.